Manhit, Handog shine as new contenders surge at JPGT Sherwood

TRECE MARTIRES, Cavite – Battling sweltering heat and the punishing layout of Sherwood Hills, a new wave of contenders stepped into the spotlight as Race Manhit and Georgina Handog seized control of their respective divisions, while Tristan Padilla sustained his red-hot form to headline the opening round of the ICTSI Sherwood Hills Junior PGT Championship here on Monday, May 4.

Manhit, making a return after skipping two legs following a fourth-place effort at Malarayat, wasted no time reasserting himself in the boys’ 11-14 division. Braving the sweltering conditions, he fired a solid 71 to grab the early lead over Summit Point winner Vito Sarines, who stumbled with a 75. Jose Luis Espinosa turned in a 76, while Baguio leg champion Javie Bautista and Malarayat winner Chan Ahn faltered with 77 and 79, respectively.

“Overall, I’m really happy with how I played. I prepared a lot for this and stayed confident with every shot,” said Manhit, 12, from Ateneo Junior High.

A recent equipment change also paid off. “Switching clubs helped me hit it straighter and control my distances better,” he said.

Handog, meanwhile, delivered one of the grittiest rounds of the day in the girls’ 11-14 category, mixing three birdies with four bogeys for a 73 and a four-shot lead over Aerin Chan, who highlighted her round with an eagle on the par-4 No. 10 but settled for a 77. Summit Point winner Cailey Gonzales sputtered with a 78 to join Ronee Dungca and Kay Mauricio third heading into the final round.

“I played really well today. I made a lot of birdies and my putts were just dropping,” said Handog, 11, from De La Salle-Zobel, who credited her preparation – including two practice rounds – for her sharp short game.

Now within reach of victory, Handog, who secured a close joint third-place finish at Mount Malarayat, stays mindful of the mental challenge. “I feel a little pressure, but I think I’ll do well as long as I don’t dwell on it.”

A disqualification, however, overshadowed the boys’ 7-10 division as Asher Abad was ruled out after signing an incorrect scorecard on No. 1, recording a birdie instead of a par. Abad had originally carded a 68, which gave him a two-shot lead over Zach Guico, but concerns arose due to a discrepancy on that hole.

Following a review and interviews, it was confirmed that an error had been made in recording the score, resulting in his disqualification under the rules.

With this development, Guico moved to the top of the leaderboard with a 70 and now stands 18 holes away from securing his second leg victory after his win at Summit Point.

With just 18 holes left, both Manhit and Handog stand on the brink of breakthrough victories, underscoring the depth and shifting balance of power in this year’s premier junior circuit – a six-leg series across Luzon and Visayas-Mindanao culminating in the Elite Junior Finals in September.

In the girls’ 7-10 division, Winter Serapio turned their budding rivalry decisively in her favor, overpowering Summit Point tormentor Andrea Dee with a brilliant 71 to open a commanding nine-shot lead. Dee never recovered from a disastrous quadruple bogey start and limped to an 80, while Jehanne Mendoza shot an 81 for third.

“I think I played well. I made sure to arrive early so I could really get good practice in,” said Serapio, 9, who, like Abad, represents La Salle-Greenhills and is aiming for another victory – and a bit of redemption against Dee.

Meanwhile, the fourth leg of the JPGT Visayas-Mindanao Series unfolds Tuesday (May 5) at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro, with momentum building among last week’s winners from the Del Monte stop who are aiming to extend their streaks.

Leading the charge is Davao’s Ethan Lago, who is eyeing a fourth consecutive victory after sweeping the Mactan, Alta Vista and Del Monte legs in the boys’ 7-10 division.

In the girls’ side of the youngest category, Soleil Molde hopes to build on her Del Monte triumph but will be challenged by Cebu’s Vanya Go, the Alta Vista winner who also finished runner-up in Mactan.

The 11-14 division also promises intense action, with Brittany Tamayo and Ken Guillermo both seeking back-to-back wins. Tamayo faces a stacked field that includes Rafella Batican, Claren Quino, and homegrown players Francesca Geroy, Fatima Omar, Margaux Espina and Eliana Dumalaog, while Guillermo braces for stiff competition from Laurence Saban, Ralph Batican and Jared Saban.

Meanwhile, the 15-18 category is also shaping up to be a tight contest, with Alexis Nailga going for a third leg victory and Zero Plete aiming to follow up her hard-earned win at Del Monte, setting the stage for another thrilling showdown.

Back at Sherwood, Padilla proved his breakthrough win in the 15-18 category at John Hay was no fluke. The 17-year-old Manila Southwoods standout shook off an early bogey and birdied four of the next 13 holes, showcasing poise and control before closing with two late bogeys for a 71. Still, it was enough to build a three-shot lead over Shinichi Suzuki.

Suzuki, a winner at Malarayat, staged a late fightback with back-to-back birdies from No. 14 to salvage a 74 after a shaky start. Patrick Tambalque carded a 77, while David Serdenia and Geoffrey Tan struggled with 79 and 80, respectively, as the demanding conditions took their toll.

In the girls’ 15-18 class, Lisa Sarines moved into position for another leg victory after a runner-up finish to twin sister Mona at John Hay. She posted a 74 to take a four-shot lead over Rafa Anciano (78), while Mona Sarines slipped to joint third with Kendra Garingalao after a 79 and Levonne Talion struggled to an 83 with 36 holes to play in the premier division.