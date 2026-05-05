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Grandpa killed, 7 hurt in Cagayan bolo rampage

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

PIAT, Cagayan – A 75-year-old man was killed and seven others were injured in a bolo attack carried out by a 27-year-old man in Barangay Minanga on Friday, May 1.

Police identified the suspect as “Michael,” a resident of Barangay Lipatan, Santo Niño, Cagayan.

Police Capt. Bernard Guya, Piat police chief, said the victims were attending a wake when the suspect suddenly appeared brandishing a bolo and went on a stabbing spree for no apparent reason.

Guya noted that the suspect had a history of mental health issues and had previously been treated in a mental institution. However, he reportedly stopped attending follow-up checkups and discontinued his maintenance medication.

Michael was arrested shortly after the incident and detained at the police station.

The injured were immediately taken to hospitals, where the 75-year-old victim later died.

Charges against the suspect were filed on May 4.

Police urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information online about the incident to prevent unnecessary panic. (Freddie Lazaro)

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