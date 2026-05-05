Thunder brace for biggest stage yet: West semis showdown with LeBron-led Lakers

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — From a strictly basketball standpoint, this young version of the Thunder truly arrived last season when they won Oklahoma City’s first NBA title.

From a visibility point of view, the Thunder are preparing for perhaps their biggest stage yet — a Western Conference semifinals series against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Thunder know what the Lakers mean to the sport. The franchise has won 17 championships while remaining relevant for generations. Facing such a respected opponent will give Oklahoma City a rare spotlight.

They also know what James, the league’s all-time scoring leader, brings. Most of them grew up watching James win four championships and reach the Finals regularly.

“Playing against an all-time great like that, you get up for those those games, regardless of when they are,” reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Oklahoma City’s respect for the Lakers franchise or its star won’t affect the action, though. And despite the glitz and glamour attached to LA and James, the top-seeded Thunder are the clear favorites in a series that starts Tuesday, May 5, in Oklahoma City.

“I think the beautiful thing about this league is that it has a lot of history,” All-Star Chet Holmgren said. “But at the end of the day, whether they’re wearing purple or pink out there, it’s not going to affect how we need to play and approach it.”

Though Oklahoma City has earned the top seed in the West three straight years, some casual fans will get their first look at the Thunder simply because of the Lakers’ name and star power.

The Lakers know small-market Oklahoma City has big-time talent. The Thunder won all four regular-season matchups this season by an average of 29 points.

“It’s one of the greatest teams ever in NBA history,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “That’s the reality. They are. They’re that good. I think our guys recognize that and respect that, and we know what kind of task we have in front of us.”

Lakers defensive stopper Marcus Smart called Gilgeous-Alexander the “No. 1 defensive challenge in the NBA right now.”

“It’s going to be a challenge for not just me, but everybody on this team to stay out of foul trouble, keep him off the line as much as possible, and then just continue to shut him down,” Smart said. “It’s tough, but it can be done.”

Doncic’s status

Lakers star Luka Doncic injured his left hamstring in Oklahoma City about a month ago and hasn’t played since. The league scoring champion averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists in the regular season.

Redick hasn’t said if or when Doncic could return from an injury that sometimes requires two months of recovery. Doncic shot 3-pointers with his teammates Monday while they wrapped up a workout before their flight to Oklahoma City.

Still the king

At age 41, James still has juice. In Game 6 against Houston, he had 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to help the Lakers clinch the series.

“I just went over to him and was like, you’re insane,” LA guard Austin Reaves said. “Like, the stuff that you’re doing isn’t, it’s … it’s not normal, especially age whatever. He’s been in the league for 23 years. The way he demands a game, the way he can control a game — it’s impressive.”

Playoff history

This is the third postseason meeting between the teams.

The Thunder announced their arrival in 2010 when they pushed the defending champion Lakers to six games in the first round. The young trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden made Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol work before the Lakers won the series and, eventually, Bryant’s last championship.

In 2012, the Thunder, still with Durant, Westbrook and Harden, rolled past the Lakers 4-1 in the West semifinals. The Thunder eventually lost to James’ Miami Heat in the Finals.

Williams or Mitchell?

Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams, a 2025 All-Star, missed most of the first-round series against Phoenix with a left hamstring injury. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault did not declare him ready for a return, saying Monday only that Williams is progressing.

In the last two games of the Phoenix series, Ajay Mitchell moved into the starting lineup in Williams’ place. The second-year guard shot 5 for 20 from the field in Game 3 but went 7 for 16 and scored 22 points in Game 4.

Reaves’ recovery

Reaves was limited in the first round with a strained oblique muscle. He played the final two games against Houston and averaged 18.5 points. He went 4 for 16 in his return as a reserve in Game 5 but made 12 of 13 free throws and scored 22 points. He made 7 of 14 field goals in Game 6 and scored 15 points.