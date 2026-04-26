Tricycle driver shot dead over fare in Laguna

SANTA ROSA CITY, Laguna – A 29-year-old tricycle driver was shot dead following a fare dispute on Saturday night, April 25, in Barangay Don Jose, this city.

Police identified the victim as “Albert” of Barangay Pulong, Santa Cruz, Laguna.

Investigation said the victim was transporting the suspect “Joelan” when a heated argument erupted over the fare.

Joelan punched the victim who reported the incident to the barangay.

The suspect confronted the victim anew and repeatedly shot him.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead from multiple bullet wounds. Joelan quickly fled on a motorcycle.

Police are conducting a manhunt against the suspect who faces murder charges. (Danny Estacio)