CHR launches probe into bloody Negros clash

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has launched an investigation into the April 19 clash in Toboso, Negros Occidental that left 19 people dead, including a UP student.

Various groups, including members of the UP academic community, have been calling for a thorough probe, asserting that student leader Alyssa Alano was not a combatant and was in the area to conduct research on abuses against local farmers. The same claim was raised for community journalist RJ Nichole Ledesma.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), however, maintained that it was a legitimate encounter and said it is ready to present proof that Alano was armed and exchanged fire with soldiers.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro echoed the AFP’s statement, questioning why Alano was at the encounter site and why she was with communist rebels.

Amid these conflicting claims, the CHR vowed to uncover the truth.

The agency said initial information was gathered in coordination with civil society groups, local authorities, and security forces, including assistance to families in retrieving remains in Toboso and Escalante.

Early findings revealed inconsistencies in the identities of those killed, which will be examined further during the probe.

The CHR urged all parties to cooperate, preserve evidence, ensure access to sites, and comply strictly with international humanitarian law and human rights standards. (Aaron Recuenco)