Palace: No secret deal in possible PH-China oil exploration

No national interest will be lost and there will be no secret deal if the Philippines pursues joint oil and gas exploration with China, Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said on Monday, March 30.

This statement comes as the Philippines and China have resumed high-level consultations, with both sides exploring possible cooperation in oil and gas development alongside broader dialogue.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA, both sides made progress on practical measures, including “initial exchanges on potential oil and gas cooperation.”

While Manila is open to renewed discussions on possible oil and gas cooperation with Beijing, Castro assured that President Marcos will remain committed to protecting the country’s sovereignty and its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

She stressed that the Marcos administration will not allow any interest to be lost amid possible talks, reiterating that the Philippines is always sincere in negotiations and reaffirming that there are no secret deals.

“Lagi naman, kung ano ang nararapat sa atin at kung anong karapatan natin, ‘yan naman ang ipinaglalaban ng Pangulo at ng administrayon na ito,” Castro said in an interview with PTV.

“So, walang mawawala. Walang mawawalang interes, walang ipamimigay na interes. Basta tayo laging sincere, walang secret deal,” she added.

At present, Castro disclosed, “nothing is happening yet” regarding the two countries’ discussions. “Kung merong plano man, kung magkakaroon man ng joint exploration, alam naman natin na ang Pilipinas, sa pamumuno ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. ay open,” she said.

“Sabi nga niya ay nothing is off the table. Pero sa ngayon ay walang pinag-uusapan, walang anumang update, at lagi naman tayong magiging sincere sa mga pag-uusap kung meron man, at lagi tayong magiging maiangat para sa interes ng bayan at para sa interes ng bawat Pilipino,” Castro added.

Marcos, in an interview with Bloomberg, said changes in relations with China are already taking place as he signaled openness to joint gas development with Beijing despite ongoing territorial disputes. “I think it’s certainly going to happen… there’s going to be a very, very serious restructuring,” the President said. (Betheena Unite)