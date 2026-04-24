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Prejudged?: Romualdez wants Ombudsman out of flood control probe

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez (Photo from Facebook)

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez has asked the Office of the Ombudsman to inhibit itself from investigating his alleged role in the flood control projects scandal, citing a “pattern of prejudgment.”

In a letter dated April 22, his lawyers argued that public statements by Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla and officials suggested plunder charges were predetermined, even without a formal complaint or investigation.

“There is a reasonable impression that the Ombudsman has already resolved to prosecute our client,” the defense lawyers said.

They pointed to remarks dating back to November 2025, including references to Romualdez as a “master plunderer.”

By April 2026, those statements had escalated into public declarations that a plunder case was being “seriously prepared”, possibly involving conspiracy and multiple actors.

The defense warned these disclosures created the impression that any probe would be a mere formality.

Invoking Supreme Court (SC) doctrine on impartiality, they urged that the case be handled by a neutral body to safeguard due process and public confidence.

“This is not about questioning integrity, but about safeguarding due process and public confidence in the justice system,” the letter said. (Ellson Quismorio)

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