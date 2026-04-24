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Devin Booker slapped with $35,000 fine for postgame criticism of refs

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, srives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker was fined $35,000 for public criticism of officiating following the team’s Game 2 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last Wednesday night, April 22.

James Jones, the NBA’s Head of Basketball Operations, made the announcement on Thursday, April 23.

The league said it found “no basis to any claim of bias or misconduct by game officials” despite Booker’s pointed criticism of official James Williams.

The NBA also said that Booker’s technical foul at 2:05 in the third quarter was “improperly assessed and it has therefore been rescinded.” The Thunder won the game 120-107.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia backed the five-time All-Star on social media earlier Thursday.

“I am 100% behind Devin Booker here,” the post on X read. “Last night was not a good look for our league. Let me be clear, we didn’t lose because of officiating, but that doesn’t make last night any less important. If the referees are going to demand respect from the players – as they should – then the players should demand respect from the referees.”

The top-seeded Thunder have a 2-0 lead in the series. Game 3 is on Saturday in Phoenix.

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