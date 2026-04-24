Manila hands keys to 108 new homes

A total of 108 families received permanent housing units from the Manila city government under its in-city vertical housing program at San Lazaro Residences on Wednesday, April 23.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Vice Mayor Chi Atienza led the turnover, highlighting the city’s push to provide safer, more stable homes for informal settlers.

The program, carried out through public-private partnerships, aims to transition families from temporary shelters to long-term housing.

Domagoso acknowledged the limited slots but stressed the importance of sustaining the initiative.

“Kayo po ang dahilan kung bakit natin ipinagpapatuloy ang programang ito,” he said.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude, calling the units a major step toward stability and a fresh start.

More projects, including the Binondominium, are underway as part of Manila’s broader urban development efforts. (Diann Calucin)