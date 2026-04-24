Gandler wins PVL All-Filipino Conference MVP; Capital1’s Belen is top rookie

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Cignal’s Vanie Gandler bannered the individual awardees after clinching the Most Valuable Player award in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

The 25-year-old outside hitter finished fourth in scoring at the end of the semifinals — the statistical cutoff for the highest individual honor — with 209 total points built on 182 attacks, 17 kill blocks, and 10 service aces.

Gandler also ranked ninth in spiking at 31.93 percent, while placing seventh in both serving with 0.23 aces per set and receiving at 36.59 percent, underscoring her impact on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, Capital1’s Bella Belen claimed the Rookie of the Conference and first Best Outside Spiker awards after finishing third in scoring (218 points on 199 attacks, eight blocks and 11 aces), fourth in spiking (35.16 percent success rate), and fourth in serving (0.31 aces per set). She also ranked second in receiving efficiency (40.84 percent) and sixth in digging (3.06 per set).

Other awardees include Creamline’s Bernadeth Pons (Finals MVP), Cignal’s Gel Cayuna (Best Setter), Nxled’s Brooke Van Sickle (Best Outside Spiker), Panaga and ZUS Coffee’s Riza Nogales (Best Middle Blockers), Farm Fresh’s Trisha Tubu (Best Opposite Spiker), and PLDT’s Kath Arado (Best Libero).