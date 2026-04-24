Taunting remark leads to shooting in Rizal; 1 injured

A 19-year-old suspect shot and injured a man following a heated argument in Kasiglahan Village, Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal, late Wednesday night, April 22.

The Rodriguez Municipal Police Station (MPS) reported that the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. while the suspect, identified only as “Mark,” was loitering with companions in the area.

The victim, identified as “Kevin,” confronted the group for undisclosed reasons and made remarks that triggered an altercation. A witness attempted to defuse the situation, but tensions escalated when Kevin said, “Hindi man lang ako tatayuan ng balahibo sa mga yan.”

Police said this prompted Mark to draw a firearm and shoot the victim before fleeing with his companions.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect. (Richielyn Canlas)