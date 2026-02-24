Abra, San Juan stay unbeaten, clobber MPBL Preseason rivals

Abra Solid North and San Juan beat their opponents on Monday to lead their respective groups in the 2026 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational at the Marikina Sports Center.

The Abra Weavers bested the Mindoro Tamaraws, 111-98, in Group A, while San Juan trounced Zamboanga SiKat, 116-73, in Group B of the 18-team event preceding the MPBL Eighth Season.

Abra, with six Weavers in double figures, extended its winning streak to five and assured itself of a playoff spot.

Encho Serrano paced the Weavers with 23 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, followed by Dave Ildefonso with 20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Other Weavers who delivered were Nico Elorde with 14 points, spiked by 3 triples, 9 assists and 3 rebounds, Ryan Batino with 14 points and 3 rebounds, Raven Gonzales with 13 points and 4 rebounds, and Drex Delos Reyes with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Mindoro, which tumbled to 2-2, got 24 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds from Jayjay Caspe, 16 points and 5 rebounds from JC Recto, 20 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists from Marion Magat, and 13 points plus 3 rebounds from Enzo Joson.

San Juan also flaunted its depth, with AC Soberano carding 20 points, 2 assists and 2 steals, Gerry Abadiano 14 points and 2 rebounds, Orlan Wamar 12 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, Patrick Sleat 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Royce Alforque 12 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds, and Michael Calisaan 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Zamboanga dropped to 1-2 as only brothers Rafael and Michael Are struck back with 17 and 11 points, respectively.