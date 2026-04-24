Duterte defense says ICC case lacks evidence

The defense team of former President Rodrigo Duterte described the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision confirming charges against him as “bizarre,” questioning the absence of cited evidence in the ruling.

In an interview with international media in The Hague, lawyer Nicholas Kaufman said the Pre-Trial Chamber I confirmed the charges without referencing specific pieces of evidence.

“I can’t even see one piece of evidence cited in the footnotes,” he said.

Kaufman also raised concerns over what he described as a “flexible approach” in defining the charges, citing portions of the decision that limited details such as timing, location, and names of victims.

Despite his criticisms, Kaufman acknowledged that the case will now proceed.

“We have to be realistic, and we’re facing a trial,” he said, adding that the defense would seek to appeal the confirmation of charges.

He noted that the case relies heavily on testimony from cooperating witnesses, which the defense plans to scrutinize.

“This case is built on the testimony of cooperating criminal witnesses… we will question them and show them to be the liars that they are,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman added that Duterte remained composed after being informed of the decision.

“He’s stoical,” he said, noting that the defense had tempered expectations.

Former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo also dismissed the ruling as unsurprising.

“It was a foregone conclusion,” he said, arguing that the ICC had already prejudged the case.

Panelo claimed the charges were based on “speculations, hearsay, double hearsay… and news items,” while questioning the ICC’s jurisdiction in light of the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Court and alleged procedural issues. (Argyll Geducos)