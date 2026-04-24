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5 detainees killed in PNP mobile crash

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Persons Under Police Custody (PUPC) lie on the ground after the Philippine National Police (PNP) mobile vehicle they were riding in crashed into a concrete wall in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City on Friday morning, April 24. (Photo courtesy of Leonid Dizon)

Five Persons Under Police Custody (PUPC) were killed and several others injured after a Philippine National Police (PNP) vehicle bound for Quezon City Jail crashed into a concrete wall in Barangay Payatas on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Emergency teams rushed the injured, including four police escorts and one detainee in critical condition, to nearby hospitals.

Authorities are investigating possible mechanical failure as the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City government assured full assistance to the affected families, including medical support, funeral and burial expenses, and psychosocial counseling.

It added it is currently coordinating with the Philippine National Police- National Capital Region Police Office (PNP-NCRPO) to establish the full circumstances of the incident. (Trixee Rosel)

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