5 detainees killed in PNP mobile crash

Five Persons Under Police Custody (PUPC) were killed and several others injured after a Philippine National Police (PNP) vehicle bound for Quezon City Jail crashed into a concrete wall in Barangay Payatas on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Emergency teams rushed the injured, including four police escorts and one detainee in critical condition, to nearby hospitals.

Authorities are investigating possible mechanical failure as the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City government assured full assistance to the affected families, including medical support, funeral and burial expenses, and psychosocial counseling.

It added it is currently coordinating with the Philippine National Police- National Capital Region Police Office (PNP-NCRPO) to establish the full circumstances of the incident. (Trixee Rosel)