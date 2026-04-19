Angel Locsin declares support for ABS-CBN amid Lopez family issue: I’m retired but my heart stays Kapamilya

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Angel Locsin has expressed wholehearted support for ABS-CBN amid ongoing issues involving the Lopez family.

In a social media post that quickly went viral, Locsin reaffirmed her connection to the Kapamilya network: “I may be retired and no longer an employee, but my heart remains Kapamilya.”

She also echoed the well-known Kapamilya sentiment, “Once a Kapamilya, always a Kapamilya,” which further resonated with long-time fans of the actress and the network.

The post immediately sparked an outpouring of support from netizens, with many praising her sincerity and unwavering loyalty.

One fan commented, “I may be retired and no longer an employee, but my heart remains Kapamilya—grabe, solid talaga si Angel.”

Another wrote, “Once a Kapamilya, always a Kapamilya. Walang tatalo sa loyalty ni Angel Locsin.”

Other netizens echoed similar sentiments, saying, “She will always be a Kapamilya in our hearts,” while another added, “True definition of loyalty and love for the network.”

Although Locsin clarified that her statement was a personal expression and not tied to any current professional contract, her post continues to trend online, with many commending her heartfelt message during a sensitive time for ABS-CBN.