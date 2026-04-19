Saving its best for last: La Salle ends campaign with a stunning win over NU

La Salle saved its best for last, snapping a three-game skid with a gutsy 16-25, 26-24, 20-25, 26-24, 17-15 triumph over defending champion National University in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Tournament on Sunday afternoon at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Similar to their hard-fought first-round victory over the Bulldogs last March 15, the Green Archers fought back valiantly behind the efforts of Yoyong Mendoza, Chris Hernandez, and Eugene Gloria to deny NU’s bid to secure the twice-to-beat advantage outright.

With the win, La Salle—set to miss the Final Four for the first time since Season 81 (2019)—finished with a 5-9 win-loss record and, in the process, ended NU’s five-game winning streak, dropping the Bulldogs to a 10-3 slate.

NU’s defeat was a good news for University of Santo Tomas, which earlier beat University of the Philippines, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16.

With their third straight win, the Golden Spikers improved to a 9-4 win-loss record, remaining within striking distance of NU.

“Gusto lang naming tapusin nang maayos yung season namin. Kahit sabihin namin na hindi kami aabot [sa Final Four], but we wanted to show also na ito talaga yung La Salle. Nagkaroon man kami ng setback and na-encounter na problema, but we see to it na mapakita kung ano talaga kami,” Green Spikers head coach Jose Roque said.

In a back-and-forth decisive fifth set, NU and La Salle traded blows until the Green Spikers broke a 12-all deadlock. A Luke Macatangay attack error followed by a Chris Hernandez off-the-block hit gave La Salle a 14-12 advantage.

The Bulldogs quickly responded, with a Leo Ordiales off-the-block attack and a Buds Buddin crosscourt hit, tying the frame at 14-all.

NU briefly regained match point after a MJ Fortuna attack error, but La Salle held its ground in the clutch. A quick hit from graduating middle blocker Eric Layug and a Hernandez crosscourt strike pushed the Green Spikers ahead, 16-15.

Eager to extend the match, Buddin went for a crosscourt hit that was initially ruled a check ball, but La Salle successfully challenged for a block touch, sealing another upset win over NU in the two-hour, 12-minute contest.

“Sa akin, pagtitiyagaan talaga namin kasi marami talaga kaming pinagdaanan ngayong season na ito as a team. Next year, aalamin namin kung paano namin i-manage ‘yon at para makapaglaro kami kung ano talaga ang linalaro namin sa games namin. Pinapangako namin na mas gagalingan pa namin. Gagalingan talaga namin next season para makapasok sa Final Four,” Hernandez said after finishing with 17 points on 15 attacks and two blocks, alongside 19 excellent receptions and 12 excellent digs.

Mendoza also finished with 17 points, while Gloria added 16 points, 19 excellent receptions, and 10 excellent digs.

Layug contributed 11 points on an efficient 10-of-17 attack clip, while Fortuna and Cameroonian middle blocker Issa Ousseini chipped in seven points each.

Enzo Regidor dished out 29 excellent sets, while rookie libero Sherwin Retiro tallied nine excellent receptions and seven excellent digs.

The Green Spikers will lose Layug, team captain JJ Rodriguez, and libero Neil Flores heading into Season 89.

Ordiales led NU with 28 points on 25 attacks, two blocks, and one ace, while Disquitado added 22 points, 11 excellent receptions, and nine excellent digs.

Buddin contributed 16 points on 11 attacks, three blocks, and two aces, along with 10 excellent receptions and nine excellent digs, while Congolese middle blocker Obed Mukaba finished with 11 points on six blocks and five attacks.

Greg Ancheta dished out 27 excellent sets, while Jimwell Gapultos registered 26 excellent receptions and 13 excellent digs.