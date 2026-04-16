Photographs and memories: Pacquiao’s visit at Roach’s Wild Card gym evokes great moments

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Hall of Famer trainer/coach Freddie Roach got a surprise visit from one of his legendary student-fighters in Manny Pacquiao.

On a social media post, the 66-year-old Roach shared candid moments of their reunion at the Wild Card Boxing Club in the United States.

“Nice surprise visit from Manny today. Great to see you, @mannypacquiao!” Roach wrote.

The heartfelt encounter quickly stirred nostalgia among fans, many recalling the duo’s historic partnership that produced multiple world titles and unforgettable moments inside the ring.

“One of the greatest duos in sports history!” one fan wrote.

“Two legends.”

“Lovely to see the strong bond after so many years. Testament to what a great trainer and person Freddie is.”

“You guys gave us such good memories. Thank you!”

In an earlier post a few days back, Roach also shared photos of him and Pacquiao training inside the boxing ring.

Pacquiao is scheduled for a what could be a blockbuster rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Sept. 19.