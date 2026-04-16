SPILLING THE TEA: Bb. Pilipinas Queens on crushes and top contenders

They glide across the stage in heels, deliver polished answers under pressure, and carry themselves with a kind of poise most people can only hope to master. It’s no wonder beauty pageant contestants are often placed on a pedestal, admired, scrutinized, and expected to embody near-perfection at all times.

But behind the crowns, sashes, and perfectly rehearsed walks are young women who are, at their core, just like everyone else, dreamers with stars in their eyes, navigating nerves, insecurities, and even the occasional kilig moment.

We got the chance to chat with some of this year’s Bb. Pilipinas candidates, hoping to peek beyond the glam and into their real personalities. To keep things light and revealing, we asked them two simple questions: Who do you see as your biggest competition—and who’s your crush?

The answers? Refreshingly human.

When it came to sizing up the competition, many didn’t hesitate to name fellow candidates they admired. What stood out was the tone—less cutthroat, more respectful. Instead of rivalry, there was recognition.

For Sasha Lacuna, who is representing Tarlac province in this year’s tilt, one of those she considers among strongest contenders is someone she shares a personal connection with.

“The first person that honestly came to my mind is Gwen, the girl who’s right before me, Binibini No. 12 representing Baguio City. Gwen and I were in the same national pageant last year, and she’s such a beautiful girl. She’s also very witty and grounded in her values,” she said.

“Competing alongside Gwen in Binibining Pilipinas is such an honor, and I’m so glad to be standing right beside her in this competition,” she added.

Meanwhile, Anjali Pradeep Kumar, who is representing La Union, emphasized, “My biggest competition is always myself. In every activity I join—whether it’s a competition, a pageant, or anything else—I always strive to improve and see the limits of what I can do.”

Despite this mindset, she expressed admiration for her fellow candidates, noting all of them are equally driven and confident inside and out. “I’m just enjoying the experience with all the other candidates because I know that they are all equally talented and beautiful inside and out. We are all doing everything that we can to win the crown,” she maintained.

Jarina Kumari Sandhu, who is representing Cauayan, Isabela, on the other hand, said it is still too early to identify her biggest rival. “As of now, I can’t say who that girl is, but I feel that after a few days, I’ll know who will be my biggest competitor,” she said.

She, however, acknowledged the strength of candidates with prior pageant experience. “Of course, I would look at my MUPH sisters because they are really strong and are doing very well,” she added.

Then came the more playful part: crushes.

Suddenly, the polished pageant veneer softened into laughter and shy smiles.

Lacuna expressed admiration for Catriona Gray, citing her as a major inspiration.

“Catriona Gray, our Miss Universe Philippines 2018, also stood on the very same Binibining Pilipinas stage. I’ve only met her once in person, and to dream of having her watch here in the Philippines is truly a dream come true,” she said.

Kumar named actor Andres Muhlach as someone she admires. “If I had a celebrity crush, to be honest, it’s Andres Muhlach. Oh my God, he’s someone who’s super close to my age,” she said.

She added that what draws her to him is their shared experience of reconnecting with Filipino roots. “I look up to someone who also grew up in a different country but chose to come back here to the Philippines because they are Filipino and want to be closer to their heritage and culture,” she explained.

Sandhu, meanwhile, admitted she has both a girl and boy crush, naming actors Bella Padilla and Joshua Garcia.

“I’ll be honest, I have a girl crush—Bella Padilla—because she’s really good when it comes to acting and making movies. She really gets my heart and is so effective at making me cry,” she said.

“For the guy, I think it would be Joshua Garcia, too, because he’s very emotional in his performances and also really gets my heart,” she added.

In those moments, it became clear: take away the spotlight, and you’re left with young women who get flustered over crushes, and openly admire the people around them.

And maybe that’s the point.

For all the glamour and expectations placed on them, beauty queens are not untouchable icons carved from perfection. They’re individuals figuring things out, embracing both confidence and vulnerability, and allowing themselves to feel excitement, doubt, and yes, even a little kilig.

So, the next time we watch them compete, cheer, and shine under the spotlight, it’s worth remembering: beneath the crowns are hearts that beat just like ours. (With report from Kyla Barilea)