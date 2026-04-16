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No evidence emerges against Revilla in bail hearings

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Former Senator Bong Revilla Jr. (Manila Bulletin File Photo)

After a week of bail hearings, the camp of former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. said no witness has linked former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. to the alleged “ghost” flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

Since April 6, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has presented nine witnesses, including National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) investigator Atty. Ivan Samson and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers Aldous Santos and Kenneth Fernando.

However, none established Revilla’s involvement.

Testimonies revealed inconsistencies about the project’s location, prompting the court to subpoena more DPWH officials.

Fernando noted the inspected site appeared completed, raising doubts about claims it was a “ghost” project.

State witness Sally Santos of SYMS Construction admitted delivering money to a DPWH engineer but said she never met or dealt with Revilla.

Other witnesses from DPWH, Land Bank, and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) only authenticated documents and confirmed they had no personal knowledge of the project.

Revilla’s lawyers argued that neither testimonies nor documents link him to the project, noting his name and signature do not appear in any records.

The prosecution is set to call a former Bulacan district engineer when hearings resume on April 17.

It has until April 24 to complete its evidence, after which the court will decide on Revilla’s bail plea.

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