11 QC cops hurt in DSWD office protest

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said 11 of its Civil Disturbance Management Unit personnel were hurt following a scuffle with protesters from the urban poor group Kadamay at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Office in Quezon City on Wednesday, April 15.

QCPD director Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said the incident occurred at the agency’s main gate along IBP Road in Barangay Batasan Hills.

The injured personnel, including a commissioned officer, sustained mostly minor injuries such as scratches and abrasions.

They were immediately brought to the District Medical and Dental Unit and later declared in stable condition.

“We do not tolerate any form of violence during public assemblies. While we respect the right to peaceful assembly, we urge all parties to remain orderly and cooperative to prevent injuries. Our personnel are trained to exercise maximum tolerance, and we likewise expect cooperation to maintain peace and order,” Silvio stressed. (Trixee Rosel)