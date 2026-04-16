PFF Futsaliga Matchday 5: House of Futsal alive as semis race heats up

The Philsports Arena roared back to life as the country’s House of Futsal welcomed the return of the PFF Futsaliga presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) over the weekend with Matchday 5 delivering high-intensity action across all divisions as the race for semifinal spots begins to take clearer shape.

Youth and senior clubs came out sharp and determined, producing emphatic wins, dramatic comebacks, and statement performances that underscored the league’s growing competitiveness and depth.

PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez emphasized the significance of the league’s strong return at the Philsports Arena, dubbed as the nation’s House of Futsal.

“PFF Futsaliga shows that the House of Futsal is truly alive, with players, clubs, and fans fully invested in the competition as it enters a crucial stage. As the semifinal race intensifies, we are seeing the quality, passion, and competitiveness that define the future of Philippine futsal,” said Gutierrez.

“With the continued support of the Philippine Sports Commission through the steadfast leadership of Chairman Pato Gregorio, this platform is not only sustaining momentum but also elevating standards across all levels, bringing us closer to building a complete futsal ecosystem in the country.”

Beach Hut FC opened Matchday 5 in dominant fashion with a 7–0 rout of Sporting QC,powered by a five-goal explosion from Filipinas U17 standout Sofhia Muros, who earned Bootcamp Player of the Match honors.

Silangan FC Cainta followed with a 5–0 default win over EMA Bulacan Highlanders to secure their fourth victory, while Star FC snapped a three-game skid with a 3–0 win over Antipolo City FC, with team captain Ekang Saromines emphasizing trust and organization as keys to their rebound.

In the marquee clash of unbeaten teams, PasigLaban edged Nemesis FA, 2–1, to remain perfect at five wins. Dhea Nicolly Cebe delivered a match-winning brace, including the decisive goal in the 25th minute just moments after Nemesis equalized, as PasigLaban strengthened its hold atop the standings.

Coach Michael Eguillos highlighted their attacking approach, anchored on forward play and constant pressure, saying, “Yung ginawa naming plan is more of attacking kami. Puro forward passes at puro penetrating sa depensa ng kalaban.”

With the result, PasigLaban solidified their semis bid, topping the table with 15 points, while Beach Hut, Silangan, and Nemesis Gaia share the second to fourth places with 12 points each.

Star is still far behind at six points but their crucial win against Antipolo still placed them in contention for a semis spot.

In the boys U17 division, fans were treated to a goal fest as EMA Bulacan Highlanders pulled away from Nemesis FA, 8–6, in the final two minutes, with captain Christian Vidal netting four goals in a thrilling contest. Star FC continued its unbeaten run with an emphatic 8–1 victory over PasigLaban, as Ramil Fraga erupted for four goals to maintain their perfect record.

Paul Stiga Academy (PSA) figured in a 6–0 draw against Sporting QC, with Jon Marl Rebanalonce again delivering a standout performance. Meanwhile, Antipolo City FC broke into the top four with a convincing 5–1 win over Manila Futsal Team, powered by a hat trick from JM Bautista, signaling a late push in the standings race.

Star FC is still undefeated and a shoo-in to the semifinals with an immaculate 15 points, PSA has a strong chance for the Cup rounds with 12 points, while all of the six other teams remain in contention for the semis.

The Azkals Development Club (ADC) opened the Women’s Division with a statement 7–2 win over the Philippine Women’s University (PWU), with former Filipinas standout Dai Dolino steering the team to their third victory.

The University of Makati (UMak) displayed resilience, clawing back from a 0–2 deficit tosalvage a 2–2 draw against Beach Hut FC, with Lizzie Torre scoring the equalizer in a spirited comeback while Beach Hut goalkeeper Junah Cuerpo notched a crucial save in the last minute off a Taif Salama rocket to save the point for her club.

Enderun College continued its strong campaign with a 3–0 win over winless Forza, led by captain Kry Palangpangan, while the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws remained unstoppable with a 7–0 demolition of Azzurri. Lenlen Cristobal once again led FEU’s chargewith a hat trick, earning her fourth Bootcamp Player of the Match award and keeping FEU firmly on top of the standings and within the semis race while Beach Hut follows closely at second with 13 points. Five other clubs are still in contention for the semis.

In the men’s division, ADC stayed unbeaten with a hard-fought 4–2 victory over the PUP Radicals, with Christian Gabriel Vendiola continuing his prolific run through a brace.

Enderun College delivered one of the most dominant performances of the matchday, crushing Sporting QC, 11–1, behind a four-goal outing from Zymel Moreno to boost their semifinal bid.

Tondo FC bounced back in emphatic fashion, defeating the University of Makati, 7–3, as MJ Libre exploded for seven goals to reignite their campaign.

Libre emphasized the importance of the win following a string of losses, highlighting their preparation and determination, and even teased the “sibling rivalry” between the two clubs, saying, “Pinakita lang namin na mas matanda kami sa kanila,” referring to his younger brother Jeric and Tondo FC’s Edmar Adonis’ younger brother Cristan, who are playing for UMak.

The Philippine Women’s University capped the matchday with a disciplined 2–0 win over the University of Asia and the Pacific, with goalkeeper Lourence Dalumpines delivering a standout performance to keep a clean sheet, preserving PWU’s unbeaten record and semis stronghold.

With five matchdays completed, PFF Futsaliga has entered a decisive phase, with teams jostling for position and momentum heading into the final stretch of the elimination round.

The House of Futsal continues to serve as the beating heart of Philippine futsal—where competition intensifies, rivalries deepen, and the road to the semifinals becomes ever more defined.

The increasing drama stokes bigger and louder fan attendance and rising online engagement, with the PFF Futsaliga Facebook page hitting 2.3 million views in just three weekends.