Guiao reveals this crucial engine behind ROS’ high-octane offense

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Rain or Shine is currently on a franchise-best run, emerging as the team to beat in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.

And many credits it to the Elasto Painters’ high octane offense as the main reason for the hot run as opponents struggle to keep up with the relentless pace which they can sustain for all of the 48 minutes of the games.

But there’s more to it for ROS than simply running and keeping the pace – an engine which head coach Yeng Guiao willingly revealed after the squad’s 124-117 win over Terrafirma.

“A lot of people really don’t notice the way we play defense kasi ang tingin nila we are a high scoring offensive team but tingin ko di ka pwedeng maka 7-0 ng mahina ka sa depensa,” said Guiao.

“Okay lang din yon kung di nila napapansin iyo actually that is better for us kasi baka di ka masyadong nag hahandaan pag di nila alam yung strengths and weakness mo,” he added with a smile.

And true enough, ROS isn’t just outrunning its opponents. Take the game against Terrafirma

The Elasto Painter caused multiple turnovers and dry spells to the Dyip, fueling their own 41-point second quarter explosion.

Jerrick Ahanmisi, the leading local scorer of the conference, missed all of his first 10 shots while high-scoring import Ali Mubashar went 3-of-16 from the field in the first half.

Ali finished with 32, Ahanmisi with 21 but their scores only came when Guiao fielded and stuck on a lineup composed mainly of rookies in the final frame.

That swarming defense fueled their transition attack, often forcing turnovers and steals leading to fastbreaks.

And even if the opposing team managed to put up a shot, a missed shot also meant a quick attack anyway with reliable rebounders Leonard Santillan, Jhonard Clarito, Caelan Tiongson and Jaylen Johnson always ready to clear the board and kick start the running assault

“Mostly, it’s because naka-focus sa offense namin yung attention ng mga tao but the way we practice the intensity is the same offense and defense yun lang din ang bilin ko sa kanila. We play the same way in practice everyday and translate it into the game,” said Guiao.