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Tondo fire leaves 4 hurt, hundreds homeless

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Firefighters battle a 3rd alarm blaze in Barangay 121, Tondo, Manila, working to contain the fire before it was extinguished ahead of 9 p.m. (Photos courtesy: Manila PIO)

A huge fire in Barangay 121, Tondo, Manila, on Wednesday night, April 15, has left four people hurt and around 300 families homeless, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said.

Included in the number of injured were a 67-year-old woman who sustained first-degree burns on her left elbow and three others who suffered minor injuries.

No fatalities were recorded in the incident

Authorities said the blaze broke out at around 7:43 p.m. at a two-story residential structure along Sevilla Extension, Zone 9, District 1.

It was raised to first alarm at 7:48 p.m., escalated to second alarm at 7:58 p.m., and reached third alarm at 8:05 p.m.

Firefighters, backed by at least 42 fire trucks from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), volunteer groups, and the local government, managed to contain and extinguish the fire before 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, property damage was estimated at no less than P500,000.

Displaced families are currently taking temporary shelter at a covered court within the barangay as authorities continue assessment and relief operations. (Diann Calucin)

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