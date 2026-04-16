Marcos lauds swift rollout of ‘Biyayang Bigas’ program in Manila

The City of Manila took the lead in rolling out the national government’s “Biyayang Bigas” program on Thursday, April 16, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. commending the capital for its swift and efficient implementation of the initiative.

Joining Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso at SM City Manila, Marcos said the city was prioritized due to its readiness to immediately carry out national programs, describing Manila as consistently among the first to act.

“Nauna lang ang Maynila dahil mabilis gumalaw ang Office of the Mayor dito sa Maynila kaya lagi silang nauuna,” the President said.

Under the “Biyayang Bigas” program, around 80,000 beneficiaries in Manila are expected to receive assistance, with each qualified recipient set to get 10 kilos of rice six times a year.

Marcos said the initiative forms part of the administration’s broader push to strengthen food security and cushion low-income families from rising prices.

“Sana pagbaba ko bilang Pangulo ay masasabi ko wala nang gutom na Pilipino (I hope that when I step down as President, I can say that no Filipino goes hungry),” he said.

The President noted that nearly P15 billion has already been released for the program as of April 15, ensuring sustained rice assistance for targeted beneficiaries.

While the program is set to benefit low-income households and workers nationwide, Marcos emphasized that Manila’s preparedness allowed it to take the lead in the rollout.

“Kapag nagbubukas kami ng programa… sinasabi ko: ‘Sino ‘yong handa?’ Maynila pwede na daw bukas,” he said.

“Eh, di punta na ako sa Maynila.”

The “Biyayang Bigas” program is implemented through the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF), enabling faster coordination between the national government and local government units for more efficient delivery of aid. (Diann Calucin)