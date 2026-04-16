3,000 families receive aid after Navotas landfill fire

The Navotas City government distributed various forms of aid to 3,000 families in Obando, Bulacan affected by smoke from the Navotas Sanitary Landfill Facility (NSLF) fire on Thursday, April 16.

Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco said the city government provided 3,000 sacks of rice to families in four barangays in Obando, following a coordination meeting with Obando Mayor Leonardo Valeda.

He added that the assistance is part of the city’s commitment to its earlier pledge of support during his visit to Valeda, where they discussed concrete actions in response to the landfill fire.

Each affected family will receive a five-kilogram sack of rice as initial assistance to help address immediate needs amid exposure to thick smoke. Additional face masks will be distributed in the coming days.

The city government also noted that it has requested food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to further assist affected households.

Residents experiencing symptoms due to smoke exposure have been advised to seek medical attention at the Navotas City Hospital for proper treatment.

Meanwhile, dredging operations began Wednesday to speed up soil smothering at the landfill site. Additional heavy equipment, including backhoes, fire trucks, bulldozers, and generator sets, has been deployed to reinforce on-site containment efforts. (Trixee Rosel)