Bugna rallies to complete another ‘golden double’ at Verde Aces

Kathlyn Bugna overcame a slow start to pull off a gritty 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Saze Nillama and complete a remarkable two-title run in the Verde Aces Juniors Age Group Tennis Championships in Bacolod City last Tuesday.

The second-seeded Bugna initially struggled after a tournament break, needing a deciding super tiebreak to edge unranked Christine Palomares, 6-3, 5-7, 10-3, in the quarterfinals. She regained her rhythm in the semifinals, dispatching Isobel Alipo-on, 6-2, 6-1, before recovering from a shaky opening set to outlast No. 3 Nillama in the 18-and-under final.

Nillama had earlier stunned top seed Tori Deocampo with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win in the semis.

Bugna, the 15-year-old standout from Batang Onay Tennis Club in La Carlota, also dominated Deocampo, 6-2, 6-0, to capture the 16-and-U crown at the Verde Aces and NOTA courts in the Group 2 tournament sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking.

Meanwhile, Dumaguete’s Matthew Morris matched Bugna’s feat, sustaining his title run at home last week by beating doubles partner Andrian Rodriguez twice in the boys’ division to share MVP honors in the tournament, the second of four top-ranking junior events in a nationwide talent search organized by Palawan Pawnshop through president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Morris was in commanding form, dropping just six games across four matches. He capped his 16-and-U campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Rodriguez, then asserted his dominance anew with a 6-1, 6-0 rout in the 18-and-U finals.

Other winners in the five-day tournament, supported by Dunlop, ICON Golf & Sports and the Palawan Group of Companies, were Theriz Zapatos of Kalibo, Drig Escobar of Bacolod City, Kate Chavez of Iloilo, and Luke Quitco of La Carlota City.

Zapatos, seeded second, upset top seed Donarose Olavides, 6-3, 6-4, to claim the girls’ 14-and-U title, while Escobar rallied from a set down to defeat Don Olavides, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, for the boys’ crown. Chavez secured the girls’ 12-and-U title with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Olavides.

Quitco also delivered a series of impressive performances, shocking top seed Joshua Ausan in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8, before surviving another three-set battle against Matthieu Flores, 6-4, 6-7(4), 8-1, in the semis. He then outlasted Zhyn Dupa-an in the final, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles play, Morris completed a three-title sweep as he and Rodriguez overpowered Ciaran Alipo-on and Rizzjun Labindao, 8-3, in the boys’ 18-and-U finals. Nillama and Queen Villa ruled the girls’ division with an 8-1 win over Deocampo and Besper Zapatos.

Don Olavides and John Paul Taratara dominated Alexis Talde and Arnel Valencia, 8-2, for the boys’ 14-and-U doubles title, while Chavez and Arissa Macapended edged Donarose Olavides and Theriz Zapatos, 8-7(3), to capture the girls’ crown.

Also taking the spotlight were the Legends division winners: Arman Panes and Toto Ginete (Classified B), Josefus Cerna and Walter Librea (Classified C), Charise Pericon and Jinky Young (Classified C women’s), and Gioley Sagansay and Gen Gregorio (Classified D women’s).