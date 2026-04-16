Veteran actress Sue Prado passes away at 44

The Philippine entertainment industry is in mourning following the sudden death of actress Sue Prado on Tuesday, April 14.

She was 44.

The news was confirmed by her family through a social media post shared by her twin sister, May Shereen Prado, on Wednesday evening, April 15.

In the statement, the family described Sue as “a constant star in the night sky” and remembered her as someone who brought light into the lives of others.

“It is with profound pain that we share Sue’s passing. Sue brought light in anyone’s path throughout her life—a life lived for others, for the craft she nourished, and for those she loved most,” the statement read.

The family also asked the public to celebrate her life through kindness. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Sudden loss shocks industry

Sue Prado’s passing came as a shock to many in the local film and television community. Just days before her death, on April 11, she attended a story conference for the upcoming film “The Flying Red Balloon” held in Quezon City.

The film, directed by Louie Ignacio, stars Liezel Lopez and McCoy de Leon. During the event, Prado even granted interviews and shared her thoughts on global issues, making news of her passing even more unexpected.

A respected career in film and TV

Born Marissa Sue Prado, the actress built a solid reputation as a versatile performer, particularly in independent cinema.

Among her projects were Thelma (2011), Barber’s Tales (2013), Hustisya (2014), Liway (2018), and Big Night! (2021).

In recent years, she appeared in GomBurZa (2023), Becky and Badette (2023), and Balota (2024).

In 2023, Prado earned critical praise for her performance in Your Mother’s Son, receiving nominations from various award-giving bodies. Her final film appearance was in Desperada, part of the Sinag Maynila 2026 lineup released in March.

Television presence

Aside from films, Sue Prado was also active on television, appearing in several popular teleseryes. Among them were Ilustrado (2014), Alyas Robin Hood (2016), Ang Probinsyano (2017), and the Philippine adaptation of Descendants of the Sun (2020).

Her more recent projects include Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap (2023–2024), Makiling (2024), and My Father’s Wife (2025).

Legacy

Sue Prado was set to turn 45 on May 18, just over a month after her passing.

As tributes continue to pour in, colleagues and fans remember her not only as a talented actress but also as a kind and generous soul whose impact will endure.