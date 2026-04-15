ROS torches Terrafirma with record-tying 23 conversions from deep

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Anton Asistio set the tone to the scintillating shooting of Rain or Shine as it torched Terrafirma with a record-tying 23 conversions from deep to come away with a 124-117 victory in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Wednesday, April 15.

The veteran point guard nailed three triples in the second quarter to help the Elasto Painters open the floodgates with 41-point explosion in that frame before letting their rookies fend off the Dyip in the waning minutes to keep their record pristine through seven games.

Asistio finished with 18 points — spiked by four triples and a four as ROS tied the most threes and fours made in a game while also recording an all-time league record of 55 attempts from deep, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

Import Jaylen Johnson also shone with a triple-double of 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists — the last dime hitting Deo Cuajao for the triple that not only tied the league record but also put the dagger to the hearts of the fighting Terrafirma as ROS took a 123-113 lead with 25 ticks left.

According to Mangonon III, Johnson is the first ROS player with a triple-double since Beau Belga last recorded the feat for the franchise in the 2024 Philippine Cup.

Nine players nailed at least one triples for ROS with Jun Roque and Cuajao drilling three each to finish with 15 and nine, respectively. Adrian Nocum also finished in double figures with 13.

ROS actually had the chance to set a new three-pointing record after already drilling 19 through the first three quarters but head coach Yeng Guiao opted to play most of the fourth quarter with his three rookies, Johnson and team captain Gian Mamuyac.

Ali Mubashar paced Terrafirma with 32 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks but committed seven turnovers. Jerrick Ahanmisi added 21 points although he had to bleed for it shooting 7-of-20 from the field, missing all of his first 10 shots.

The free fall continued for the Dyip as they slid to a 3-4 slate after 3-0 start to the mid-season conference.