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Lady Falcons eliminate Maroons to strengthen semis bid: Adamson snaps five-game slide

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Shai Nitura steers Adamson past UP to boost their Final Four return bid this UAAP Season 88. (UAAP Media)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Adamson eliminated University of the Philippines, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16, and strengthened its Final Four bid in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila Wednesday, April 15.

Their fluid offense anchored on MVP top contender Shai Nitura, the Lady Falcons looked like they were on a mission as they built several breakaways, particularly in the third, to completely take the fight out of the Fighting Maroons for their second straight win that boosted their semifinal return.

With the win, the JP Yude-guided crew seized the third spot with an 8-5 card, breaking the three-way tie with fellow semis hopefuls University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University. On the other hand, the State U slipped to a 5-8 tally that ended its semis hopes.

Adamson’s next game against FEU this Saturday, April 18, at the same UST-based venue would be crucial for both the Lady Falcons and the Lady Tamaraws, also for the Golden Tigresses as the outcome could dictate who takes the last two semis berths.

Nitura took charge for the San Marcelino-based squad with 26 points on 23 spikes and three blocks along with six excellent digs and six excellent receptions, while MJ Aseo added 10 points.

Frances Mordi and Princess Dote had seven points apiece, while Fhei Sagaysay sparkled with 21 excellent sets and four points for Adamson.

Kianne Olango topscored for UP with 13 points, while Irah Jaboneta and Niña Ytang struggled offensively with combined nine points and it was an unfortunate one as the two veterans saw their UAAP stints falling short anew for a Final Four shot.

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