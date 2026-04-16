Former cops among killed kidnappers in Parañaque shootout

The Philippine National Police–Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) revealed that two of the four slain suspects involved in the kidnapping of a 78-year-old businessman in Parañaque City on April 15 were dismissed policemen.

PNP-AKG director Brig. Gen. Glicerio Cansilao said the operation stemmed from a request for assistance from a relative of the victim, who reported that the businessman failed to return home from his office on Tuesday afternoon, April 14.

Later that evening, the victim’s family received a phone call from the suspects, who demanded ₱50 million in ransom. The kidnappers later agreed to ₱10 million.

Police quickly launched a rescue operation, which led to a shootout between authorities and the suspects on Macapagal Boulevard.

Four of the kidnappers, including the dismissed policemen, were wounded and later taken to the nearest hospital where they were declared dead.

A policeman also sustained minor injuries but is now in stable condition.

Cansilao said follow-up operations are underway against the three other suspects who escaped, as well as other personalities involved in the incident. (Aaron Recuenco)