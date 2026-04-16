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Maranan takes over PNPA after staff reshuffle over muriatic acid hazing

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan (Facebook Photo)

Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan was appointed as the new director of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) on Wednesday, April 15, following a minor reshuffle of its personnel amid the ongoing investigation into the muriatic acid hazing incident earlier this month.

With his new post, Maranan is expected to earn his second star, as the PNPA director position carries a two-star rank.

Meanwhile, Police Brig. Gen. Arnold Santiago was designated as the new director of the Manila Police District (MPD).

The revamp was triggered by the relief of Police Maj. Gen. Andre Dizon as PNPA director following the April 3 hazing incident, when three second-year cadets applied a mixture of muriatic acid and liquid sosa to the backs of more than 20 cadets.

The three cadets now face expulsion and criminal charges for violating the Anti-Hazing Law.

Eight more PNPA officials were relieved, including one Police Brigadier General, two Police Colonels, two Police Majors, and three Police Sergeants.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. earlier ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and vowed to implement corrective measures, including a change in leadership.

For his part, PNP-Internal Affairs Service Inspector General Brigido Dulay, Jr. said top PNPA officials are among those being investigated for administrative charges, including issues of command responsibility. (Aaron Recuenco)

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