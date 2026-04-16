Guided by divine faith, Nitura and Adamson are on course for Final Four return

By MARK REY MONTEJO

If one has a strong faith in God plus the sheer determination and courage to succeed, he or she is also a firm believer in the saying that all things are possible.

Drawing strength from that, Adamson head coach JP Yude, Shai Nitura, and the rest of the Adamson Lady Falcons are slowly rising from ashes – getting stronger each day due to their trust to each other and divine faith that everything is possible.

That’s why it was not surprising that the Lady Falcons – with their new-found confidence and hunger for improvement – are now a win shy of a Final Four berth in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

This came after their massive 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 victory over the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons last Wednesday, April 15, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

But it took great effort and proper mindset for players that finished only fifth the last time to reach this far, which Yude and Nitura gave all the credit from the man above.

“Siguro for me, siyempre ‘yong mga ganung bagay, it’s good mindset, number one thing it’s all of God’s will talaga kung loloobin niya samin, but we need to always work it out. Pag-aralan namin, we prepare in every game,” said Yude after Adamson improved to 8-5 for a clearer crack at semis.

“Sabi ko nga sa mga players, kailangan lang natin trabahuhin natin everytime, si Lord na bahala sa resulta, basta respond lang tayo sa mga situation and challenges… si Lord na magbi-bigay ng reward pagdating ng panahon,” the Cebuano mentor added.

It was Nitura, the Season 87 Rookie of the Year and currently top contender for MVP plum this year, who took charge with 26 points off 23 attacks and three blocks along with six digs and six receptions. Also dazzling was playmaker Fhei Sagaysay as she posted 21 excellent sets and four points.

“I think everyone pag may ka gusto talaga… gagawan mo ng paraan… dahil nga coach is here, ‘yong mga tao sa paligid ko are guiding me, and God is guiding me as well,” said the 21-year-old Nitura.

“Na if hindi makuha ‘yong resulta na gusto kong makuha na I have to think about na mas may other plans si God sa gusto kong mangyari,” she added. “I just have to trust, respond well, and trust God’s will, palagi… if it’s not now, maybe we just have to be patient and wait for the right time to come.”

Nitura’s fellow outside spiker Frances Mordi and setter Fhei Sagaysay have been remarkably well this time. They played significant roles in the Lady Falcons’ stellar run that was highlighted by a sweep over University of Santo Tomas (7-5).

The San Marcelino-based squad looks to punch its semis ticket — its first since Season 85 — when it faces hopeful Far Eastern University (7-5) this Saturday, Feb. 18, at the same venue.

“God’s will, nagma-matter talaga kung sino ‘yong may gusto at nagre-respond ng tama at applicable sa situation. Sa ginagalawan namin ngayon, pinapaboran kami on how we respond,” said Nitura. “Talagang sine-set aside namin ‘yong mga individual or selfish desire.. talagang naka-focus kami on helping the team to get in the Final Four.”