Cup of Joe eyes global dominance, taking OPM worldwide one arena at a time

Like many in the local music scene, Baguio-based band Cup of Joe couldn’t help but feel proud seeing BINI shine on the global stage at Coachella.

For the group, it was more than just a win for one act—it was a victory for Original Pilipino Music (OPM) as a whole.

“Yun naman talaga ang aim namin—to popularize OPM not only dito sa atin but also worldwide,” shared vocalist Gian Bernardino. “Masaya kami na BINI got to that, at sa Coachella pa!”

It’s a goal Cup of Joe is actively pursuing themselves. With their distinct blend of alternative pop, the band has proven that their sound resonates far beyond local shores.

Fresh off a string of sold-out international shows across the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and most recently Japan, the group continues to expand its reach. According to vocalist Raphaell Ridao, the reception abroad has been nothing short of overwhelming.

“Ang ganda ng salubong sa amin ng mga music fans doon. Nakakatuwa kasi they know our songs,” he said.

Indeed, Cup of Joe has come a long way—from performing in intimate, hugot-filled bars and cafés to commanding larger and larger stages. But the band isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Striking while the iron is hot, the Northern-rooted quintet is set to mount their most ambitious concert yet. On May 23, 2026, they will headline a major solo show at the Philippine Sports Stadium.

The milestone performance cements their place among today’s OPM heavyweights, making them the first Filipino act to stage a solo concert at the massive open-air venue.

For the band, the show is more than just a career highlight—it’s a celebration with the fans who have supported them from the very beginning.

“It’s a massive get-together where we can all have fun and enjoy each other’s company,” Gian said.

The concert also caps off what has already been a record-breaking run for the group. Earlier this year, their hit track “Multo” became the most-streamed OPM song of all time on Spotify, surpassing half a billion streams and overtaking long-standing classics.

With that momentum, the upcoming May 23 spectacle is shaping up to be a defining moment—a victory lap for a band that has helped redefine the Gen Z OPM sound.

Fans can expect a production that matches the scale of the venue, celebrating their journey from the cool altitudes of Baguio to the pinnacle of Philippine music.

And yes, there’s a twist.

“The highlight? Basaan,” Gian teased. “People who want to get wet while listening to our music will have that chance here. But of course, for those who aren’t into that, may space pa rin for them.”

He added, “We’ve prepared tons of things for everyone to enjoy—and may special guests din kami, so watch out for that.”

Clearly, Cup of Joe isn’t just riding the wave of OPM’s resurgence—they’re helping lead it.

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