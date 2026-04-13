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Teen rider dies, 3 hurt in Antipolo road mishap

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities secure the scene of a fatal road crash involving a motorcycle and a utility vehicle in Rizal on Sunday, April 12. (Photo courtesy of Rizal PPO)

A 16-year-old motorcycle rider died while several others were injured in a road crash between three motorcycles and a utility van along Marcos Highway in Antipolo City on Sunday, April 12.

The Antipolo City Police said the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. in Barangay San Jose after the van hit one of the involved motorcycles. Its then reportedly panicked and hit the other vehicles before his van fell into a ravine.

He was rushed to the hospital and is now in police custody.

Meanwhile, the police identified the fatality as “Aki,” who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Among those injured were a 62-year-old motorcycle driver from Baras, Rizal; a motorcycle rider from Antipolo City; and a 13-year-old back rider identified as “Hiro.”

They were taken to different hospitals for treatment, while efforts to identify other possible victims are ongoing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. (Hannah Nicol)

 

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