Janine Gutierrez signs with Star Magic

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Speculation is over.

Janine Gutierrez is the “J.G.” teased in the viral post by Star Magic, captioned “Just a Glimpse of what’s to come” with the date April 13, 2026.

The teaser quickly ignited online buzz, with fans connecting the dots.

The actress officially signed with ABS-CBN’s talent arm on the aforementioned date.

“[I’m] so happy and I’m super excited to be part of the Star Magic family. Alam ko kung gaano sila ka-tight at kung gaano sila kagaling and I’m excited na mapabilang sa kanila, sa Star Magic family,” Janine told Push.

“I want to continue to keep on growing, to learn more, and to get more opportunities na alam ko talagang ‘yun ‘yung forte ng Star Magic through years of experience,” she added.

Before this development, Janine was managed by LVD Artist Management Corp., led by the late Leo Dominguez.

It was Dominguez who negotiated Janine’s transfer to ABS-CBN in 2021.

Prior to that, Janine spent nearly a decade with GMA-7.

Janine isn’t the first LVD talent to make a move after Dominguez’s passing in May 2024.

Actor Paulo Avelino also transferred to Star Magic, with the agency formally announcing his move in June 2025.

Meanwhile, James Blanco has since signed with CreaZion Studios Artists.

Despite these changes, some talents remain with LVD, including veteran actress Lotlot de Leon, Janine’s mother.