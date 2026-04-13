Delivery rider loses PH sprint record-setting bike to theft

By MARK REY MONTEJO

More than two weeks after turning heads at the Asian Cycling Confederation Track and Para Track Cycling championships, Zedrick Ivan Honorica’s bycicle – the one he used to ride to victory and fame – was stolen.

This, he revealed on a social media post Sunday, April 12.

Honorica, 21, said the incident occurred outside a convenience store in their barangay in Marikina Heights, Marikina City, on Sunday afternoon.

As in the past whenever he stopped to buy some refreshments, Honorica parked his bike outside the store since it is still visible even one is inside.

That was his mistake. After just few minutes, his bike was gone.

He reported the incited to the store personnel and upon review of the store’ CCTV, his bike was hastily taken by unidentified person at 12:45 p.m.

Honorica also reported the incident to the authority at 1:30 p.m. but sadly, there is no further lead.

“[Pa-help naman po]. Nawala ngayon ngayon lang, Sa may 7/11 meralco, Marikina ako bumili and then pag labas ko wala na,” Honorica wrote on his Facebook post. “If ever makita nyo. Pa hold na lang. Salamat!”

The authorities received the details from Honorica and CCTV footage of the convenience store as they continue to pursue the suspect.

Honorica, himself, also circled around neighboring barangays in hopes of recovering his bike.

Honorica owned the said bike since late 2024 and he personally upgraded it through the months while utilizing it as a source of income.

Fortunately, Honorica has extra bike to use for his job, but is still hoping to retrieve his ‘special’ bicycle.

“Up good morning sayo bro, waiting parin ako sa [private message] mo, wag mo na subukan i-parts out ‘yan kase kilala ko lahat ng parts nyan,” he commented on the post. “[Private message] ka na lang para makapag-usap tayo kung pano mo ibabalik sakin. Nag-iikot na mga pulis, wag na hintayin pa na sila maka kita sayo nyan.”

Last March 29, Honorica made an impressive feat with a P2,500-Brain frame and P12,000-wheel set – very cheap to his opponents’ branded bikes that could reach millions of pesos – to eclipse a national record in the men’s elite sprint.

He clocked 10.865 seconds to shatter Jan Paul Morales’ time of 11.42 seconds in the Doha 2006 Asian Games despite finishing 21st out of 22 riders.