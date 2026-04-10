San Juan, Cebu outclass rivals in SportsPlus MPBL openers

The San Juan Knights flaunted their newfound power with a 90-61 dumping of the Pasay Voyagers on Friday, April 10, at the start of the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Cebu trounced Rizal Xentromall, 81-65, in a game held simultaneously at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

San Juan, revving up for the MPBL national title it won in 2019, bunched eight points, capped by back-to-back triples by Orlan Wamar and Rey Hugnatan, to seal the outcome, 81-52, with 3 minutes and 7 seconds left.

Banking on balanced scoring, the Knights stormed ahead, 65-43, behind the guns of Gerry Abadiano, Dexter Maiquez, Michael Calisaan and Wamar.

Abadiano, a former University of the Philippines star, posted 14 points, highlighted by three triples, and 2 rebounds to clinch the SportsPlus best player honors.

Maiquez finished with 11 points, Calisaan with 10 points and 6 rebounds, and Wamar with 10 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds. James Kwekuteye and Reyland Torres supported with 9 points each, followed by Patrick Slat with 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Highly touted Mike Phillips showed up in street clothes for San Juan.

Having flown in from the United States on Wednesday, the 6-foot-8 Phillips, a former Gilas Pilipinas member and UAAP Season 88 Finals MVP with La Salle, was rested by San Juan head coach Alex Angeles.

A closing 8-2 run presided by Dexter Maiquez and Reynel Hugnatan pushed the Knights ahead, 46-29, at halftime.

The Cebu Greats paced the Rizal Golden Coolers, 35-32, in the same period, then went full throttle in the second half as Jun Manzo turned hot to share the early lead with the Knights.

Manzo poured in 17 of his game-high 29 points, spiked by five triples, in that span to go with 3 rebounds and 3 assists to earn the SportsPlus best player award.

Paul Desiderio, also a former UP Maroon like Manzo, contributed 11 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, while Wowie Escosio chipped in 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Golden Coolers got 11 points each from Laurenz Victoria and JP Maguliano, and 10 points from Alwyn Alday.

After the parade of the North Division teams with their muses, MPBL Commissioner Emmer Oreta delivered his welcome remarks and declared the SportsPlus MPBL 2026 Season Open at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

SportsPlus president and CEO Andre Uy also graced the opening, along with MPBL Legal Counsel Glenn Gacal and Chief of Security Rudy Distrito.

MPBL CEO Joe Ramos and Operations Head Zaldy Realubit presided over the simultaneous South Division opening ceremonies at the Alonte Sports Arena. MPBL president Kenneth Duremdes was also present.

Action in the 28-team tournament continues Saturday at the Batangas City Coliseum, with games pitting Bulacan against Paranaque at 4 p.m., Manila against Mindoro at 6 p.m., and Ilagan Isabela against Batangas at 8 p.m.