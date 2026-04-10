Coach Yeng to undergo surgery due to chronic back pain

By TITO S. TALAO

Rain or Shine Yeng Guiao plans to undergo surgery after the PBA Commissioner’s Cup to relieve chronic pain on his lower back caused by a pinched nerve.

“Between the L4 and L5 vertebrae ko, naiipit yung nerve, Masakit sa sciatic,” said Guiao moments after the unbeaten Elasto Painters turned back the Converge FiberXers 120-111 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena to hike their unprecedented winning start to six straight.

“Kailangan Ibuka nang konti.”

The 67-year-old mentor, usually an animated figure at sideline, had spent most of the game on his feet, calling out the technical committee over missed calls and even making it to the photo-op for former ROS star Gabe Norwood’s retirement tribute at halftime. But he was more languid this time around and was visibly in some kind of discomfort.

He shifted his weight on either foot from time to time, and stretched his legs and back with a wince which he tried to cover.

The pain apparently had been too much to bear in the closing minutes that Guiao had taken a seat on a box in front of the bench and relayed instructions to assistant coach Caloy Garcia from there.

“Di ko na matiis e,” he said on the way to the ROS locker room after the post-game interview which he attended with import Jaylen Johnson.

At one time, Guiao brought his left leg across his right knee in a figure-4 only to bring it down immediately with a grimace.

The surgery, Guiao said, had been put off as he tried to find relief from various therapy sessions.

“Matagal na ‘to e, tine-therapy ko pero di makuha e.”

The procedure if it goes ahead would have Guiao confined in the hospital for 48 hours.

“Two days lang daw pero susubukan pa rin kung makakaligtas sa opera with more therapy,” he said.

According to the Internet, “a pinched nerve between the L4 and L5 vertebrae often caused by a herniated disc, stenosis or bone spurs, causes sciatica, resulting in sharp pain, numbness, tingling, or weakness radiating from the lower back down the leg.”

The sciatic nerve, meanwhile, is the “largest and longest nerve in the human body, running from the lower back, through the hips/buttocks, and down each leg. It provides sensations and movement to the legs and feet. Sciatica occurs when this nerve is compressed or irritated, often causing sharp, radiating pain down one leg.