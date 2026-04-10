Sweet revenge!: Letran wins first NCAA title in 28 years

By MARK REY MONTEJO

There’s nothing sweeter than a redemption-fueled victory, much more when it ended 28 long years of near-misses and misfortunes.

Coming into the game inspired than ever, Letrán dug deep and grinded out a gritty 15-25, 25-17, 26-24, 17-25, 15-12 Game 3 win to end the four-year reign of

College of Saint Benilde in the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball Finals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila Friday, April 10.

In a tense-filled finale, Verenicce Colendra emerged as an unlikely hero with the help of Vanessa Sarie and Gia Maquilang, they delivered the much-needed hits the nip-and-tuck affair.

Zam Nolasco poured it all in by keeping the Lady Blazers within striking distance, but their efforts weren’t enough as Sarie and Colendra delivered the goods before Joralyn Panangin threw the dagger off a service ace to help Letran win its first title after being swept by the Jerry Yee-mentored crew in the past two seasons.

Benilde, for its part, failed to complete a rare five-peat feat, leaving San Sebastian and Letran as the only school-members of the exclusive club.

It was a full-circle moment for debutant coach Mayeth Carolino, a former Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards winner, as she was part of her alma mater’s last championship way back in 1998 (Season 74).

“Sobrang saya na ito po ‘yong lagi naming pinagpipray na makuha, ‘di namin ‘to makukuha sa mga coaches and staff… sobrang saya namin sa mga players ko you made history,” said Carolino, who took this year’s Coach of the Year.

Though Colendra impressed off the bench with 23 points off 21 attacks, one block, and one ace, it was Judiel Nitura, sister of Adamson star Shai in the UAAP, who was named as Finals MVP.

“Sobrang saya na ibinigay samin ‘to, naniwala lang kami sa mga coaches, ‘di namin ‘to magagawa kung dahil sa kanila pati narin sa mga dating coaches namin, nagkaroon kami ng growth, pati ‘yong pagpasok ni coach Mayeth sobrang ganda,” said Nitura.

“Kasi talagang pinagtrabahuhan namin ‘to and ‘di namin sasayanging ‘tong pagkakataong ‘to kung ‘di namin kaya,” added Nitura, who finished with eight points after listing 9 and 21 points in Games 2 and 1, respectively.

Colendra and Sarie paced Letran offensively with 23 and 19 points, while Maquilang posted a triple-double effort off 17 points, 17 receptions and 13 digs.

Nolasco played her heart out after listing 27 points, while Clydel Catarig and Shekainah Lleses chipped 17 and 12 points, which all went down the drain as Benilde’s five-peat dream shattered.