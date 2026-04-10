2 robbers arrested after broad-daylight cellphone heist in QC

Two suspected robbers were arrested by Quezon City Police District (QCPD) operatives in Novaliches on April 7 after a victim identified them through a rogues’ gallery review following a broad‑daylight cellphone heist.

Police said the robbery occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Dumalay Street in Barangay Sta. Monica, where the victim was allegedly held at gunpoint and robbed him of his cellphone before the suspects fled.

The victim immediately reported the incident to Novaliches Police Station (PS 4), where he later identified the suspects through a rogues’ gallery, which served as the basis for the follow-up operation.

At around 4:30 p.m. on the same day, PS 4 officers conducted an operation in Barangay Sta. Monica, resulting in the arrest of alias “Ronnel,” 24, and alias “Rodel,” 29.

Recovered from the suspects were an improvised firearm (sumpak) with one 40mm ammunition, a cellphone worth ₱5,000, and a sling bag believed to have been used in the crime.

Investigation showed that “Rodel” had prior cases of illegal gambling under Presidential Decree 1602 and violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

“Ronnel,” meanwhile, had previous records of theft, illegal gambling, and firearms violations.

Police said both suspects are being verified for possible involvement in other robbery hold-up incidents within the PS 4 area of responsibility.

The suspects will be charged with robbery (hold-up) and violation of Republic Act 10591 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. (Trixee Rosel)