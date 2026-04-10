Junior Lady Altas keep core for back-to-back bid; Altas have new prospects

By MARL REY MONTEJO

University of Perpetual Help is not resting on its laurel as it is now thinking about its bid for a back-to-back in the NCAA Season 102 Volleyball Fiesta Girls Division.

Following their Finals sweep of the Arellano Lady Braves, the Junior Lady Altas have started to look for ways on how best to defend their crown without graduating setter Jasmine Monte.

Monte, who takes her senior high diploma this April 15, will be moving to the seniors pool players next season, according to Perpetual mentor and this year’s Coach of the Year Sandy Rieta.

Most of Rieta’s wards are still having their final playing year in the juniors ranks that include Isabel Baser, Best Libero Janine Espiritu, Best Opposite Hitter Sherrie Rose Acosta, Best Middle Blocker Ramiel Panganiban and Finals MVP Elizha Sildo.

Rieta also revealed that they will announce their newest recruits who are set to reinforce the Junior Lady Altas’ two-peat bid.

Last month, Perpetual bested MVP Catherine Chu and Arellano in just two games to reclaim the juniors diadem. It was Perpetual’s second title in three years.

Meantime, Perpetual men’s basketball coach Olsen Racela secured the services of Kurt Velasquez and Jim Corpuz from the school’s junior team as he intends to boost their own title bid.

Velasquez and Corpuz are part of the NCAA Season 100 Champion Junior Altas. Also part of the Altaspool that came from the junior program are JD Pagulayan, Jan Roluna, Aries Borja, Kelsey Baldoria, TJ Tabbuan, Jericho Cristino.

Racela also welcomed Echo Laure, a transferee from UST. He is now in one-year residency and can play for the school only in 2028.

Other in the pool are Damme Celdric De Guzman from FEU Jr. Tamaraws and Malachi Book from Auckland, New Zealand.

They will join mainstays Rey Allen Maglupay, Kyle Magdangal, LA Casinillo, Shawn Orgo, Iñigo Montemayor, Ralph Cauguiran, JM Tulabut, Justin Thompson, Mark Gojo Cruz,, Emman Pizzaro, Gelo Gelsano, Kenji Duremdes, Markkian Danag