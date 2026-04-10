Manila opens free public pools this summer

Manila residents can now cool off for free as the city government opens public swimming pools across six districts, giving families, workers, and children a safe and affordable way to beat the summer heat.

From Tondo to Pandacan, the initiative makes community pools available on scheduled days, offering a safe space for recreation and wellness.

Mondays are reserved for maintenance to ensure facilities remain clean and ready for use throughout the week.

Among the venues is the Vitas Aquatic Center in District I, located on Vitas Street in Tondo. It welcomes swimmers Tuesday to Friday between 10 a.m. and noon, and on weekends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In nearby Gagalangin, the Patricia Sports Complex opens its indoor pool in the afternoons, providing a sheltered option for residents.

The Andalucia Sports Complex in Sta. Cruz operates exclusively on weekends, while the Dapitan Sports Complex in Sampaloc provides both weekday and weekend access with extended midday hours.

In Paco, the Bagong Buhay Sports Complex adjusts its schedule throughout the week, and in Pandacan, the Jacinto Ciria Cruz Sports Complex rounds out the list with morning and early-afternoon swim times.

The program reflects the city government’s continued push to make public services more inclusive and community-centered—turning ordinary spaces into hubs of relief, especially during the dry season.

The city government said the initiative encourages physical activity, strengthens community ties, and gives young people a constructive way to spend their time. (Diann Calucin)