Johnson saves ROS blushes on Norwood retirement

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Seeing Gabe Norwood raise his framed No. 5 jersey during the intermission must have lit a fire under Rain or Shine.

The Elasto Painters averted what could have been another huge collapse this time against the Converge FiberXers, 120-111, to stay perfect in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, April 10.

Import Jaylen Johnson came out huge in the crunch, drilling two big triples down the stretch to save ROS some blushes right on the night of the jersey retirement Norwood, who long served as the team’s heart and soul during his 17-year career in the PBA.

Johnson exploded for 35 points to go with 21 rebounds to spearhead ROS, which led by as many as 23 points before the FiberXers threatened and came within two, 107-109, with 2:51 left in the game.

ROS, however, displayed poise under pressure with Johnson and Caelan Tiongson spearheading an 8-2 spurt to regain footing, 116-109.

Gian Mamuyac had 12 of his 21 points in the third quarter while Tiongson and Andrei Caracut finished with 12 and 10 respectively.

Felix Lemetti was the other double-digit scorer with 10 as ROS extended its franchise-best start to 6-0 while also becoming the first team to virtually secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile,

RJ Abarrientos scored on a clutch layup in the waning seconds to lift Barangay Ginebra past Magnolia, 91-89, and get back on the winning track.

With the game tied 89-all with 8.2 seconds left, the Kings executed a perfectly drawn play with Scottie Thompson finding Abarrientos on the curl for the go-ahead layup he made under the outstretched arms of Hotshots import Clint Chapman.

The clutch layup allowed Abarrientos to make up for the three free throws he gave Mark Barroca after fouling him while taking a three on the play prior.

Abarrientos finished with 19 points while Thompson had his breakout game this conference with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Justin Brownlee was on his usual scoring load, chalking up 29 points and nine rebounds as the Kings recovered after squandering a once 15-point lead in the first half.

Ginebra improved to a 3-2 record while Magnolia slid to a 2-4 slate.