Ricafort, Delos Santos, Bundit, Calderon to lead 2026 Volleyball All-Star teams

The head coaches for the Premier Volleyball League and Spikers’ Turf All-Star teams were officially announced on Thursday, April 9, for the upcoming 2026 Volleyball All-Star Showcase, set for May 1 in Candon City.

In the PVL All-Star Game, PLDT’s Rald Ricafort will lead Team Heart, while Cignal’s Shaq delos Santos takes the helm for Team Hustle.

Over in the Spikers’ Turf showcase, Criss Cross’ Tai Bundit will guide Team Passion, with Savouge’s Sydney Calderon coaching Team Power—rounding out an impressive slate of leaders for the much-anticipated event.

Ricafort’s High Speed Hitters topped the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference preliminary round with a 7-2 win-loss record, while delos Santos’ Super Spikers followed closely in second at 6-3, earning both coaches the nod to lead in the All-Star Game.

Similarly, Bundit and Calderon’s King Crunchers and Spin Doctors finished the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at No. 1 and No. 2 with 10-0 and 8-2 records, respectively, securing their All-Star coaching roles.

Fans can still vote for the All-Star starters until April 11 at https://pvl.ph/allstar.

The selected starters will be revealed on Monday on Cignal’s daily sports show Starting Lineup.

Meanwhile, the seven reserve players will be determined through a comprehensive voting process involving head coaches, players, team managers, the PVL Control Committee, referees and technical committee, broadcast panel and production staff, as well as the PVL/Spikers’ Turf Press Corps, with results set to be announced on April 20.