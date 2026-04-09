Alex Eala’s hot start fizzles as Ostapenko storms back in Linz

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala couldn’t maintain her early momentum and bowed to fourth seed Jelena Ostapenko, 4-6, 5-7, in the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Wednesday, April 8 (Philippine time).

The unseeded Filipina came out firing in both sets, but Ostapenko’s powerful serves and aggressive returns ultimately turned the tide, snuffing out Eala’s bright start after one hour and 43 minutes of play.

Eala squandered a 4-2 lead in the opening set as both players traded breaks starting in the sixth game before Ostapenko regained her rhythm and held serve to take the frame.

Still, Eala refused to fade, rattling off eight straight points to grab a 2-0 lead to start the second set, then capitalizing on Ostapenko’s erratic stretch to build a commanding 4-0 and 5-1 advantage.

But the 29-year-old Latvian, showing nerves of steel and championship poise as the 2017 French Open champion, broke Eala’s serve to cut the deficit to 2-5 and used it as a springboard, winning the next five games to complete the comeback victory.

It was a revenge of sorts for Ostapenko, who lost to Eala twice last year.

The win also set up Ostapenko a quarterfinal meeting with Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who survived Dayana Yastremska, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.