Cabstars rally past Protectors, seize early semis edge

Games Friday

3 p.m. – Savouge vs Cabstars

5 p.m. – Criss Cross vs Alpha Insurance

AEP-Cabstars overcame a wobbly start and showcased poise under pressure to outlast Alpha Insurance, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 29-27, and seize an early edge in the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference round-robin semifinals on Wednesday, April 9, at the Filoil Centre.

After yielding the opening set, the Cabstars regrouped and responded with authority, dictating the tempo in the next two frames behind sharper execution and improved cohesion. But it was in the fourth set where their composure was truly tested – and ultimately defined their victory.

Clinging to a slim lead late in the set, the Cabstars found themselves in trouble after the Protectors mounted a fierce rally. Sparked by timely hits from Jau Umandal and Don Nadera, the Alpha Insurance erased a 20-22 deficit and surged to a 24-23 set point, threatening to force a decider.

However, momentum swung yet again.

Nadera’s costly service error tied the set at 24, opening the door for a tense exchange. Nas Gwaza then delivered a crucial block on Umandal to push the Cabstars ahead, 25-24. What followed was a gripping back-and-forth battle, with neither side willing to yield as the set extended to 27-all.

Jared Schnake broke the deadlock with a perfectly placed drop shot, but another service miscue kept Alpha Insurance within striking distance. In the end, it was newcomer Dave Lardizabal who rose to the occasion, firing a decisive running attack before Jay Rack De La Noche sealed the win with a clutch block on Edward Camposano.

The hard-fought one-hour and 52-minute triumph thus gave the Cabstars a 1-0 start in the semis.

“Malaking factor yung team building namin. Mas nakilala namin ang isa’t isa, at kahit skillful ang players, yung connection namin ang talagang nagdala sa amin sa panalo,” said Cabstars head coach Kitty Antiporta, who credited the team’s chemistry for the strong showing.

Schnake led the charge with 23 points built on 22 attacks and an ace, while also anchoring the floor defense with 14 excellent receptions. De La Noche and Gwaza added 14 points each, with the latter contributing four blocks. Lardizabal impressed in his debut with 12 markers.

EJ Casana orchestrated the offense with 21 excellent sets, while Vince Lorenzo anchored the backline with 14 excellent digs and 21 receptions as the Cabstars missed the services of Vince Abrot.

AEP-Cabstars will next face Savouge on Friday at 3 p.m., while Alpha Insurance aims to bounce back against top-ranked Criss Cross at 5 p.m.

Umandal led the Protectors with 14 points, while Nathaniel Del Pilar and Billie Anima chipped in 13 and 10, respectively.