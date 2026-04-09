A dose of its own medicine: Spin Doctors shock King Crunchers in 5-set thriller

Savouge didn’t just win – it rewrote the script.

On a night that demanded nerves of steel and belief beyond precedent, the Spin Doctors clawed back from the brink and unleashed a fearless fifth-set assault to shock the erstwhile unbeaten Criss Cross King Crunchers, 25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13, Wednesday in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference semifinals at the FilOil Centre.

Savouge thus erased the stigma of its two preliminary-round losses to Criss Cross – and did so when it mattered most. With the win, Savouge moved to the brink of a Finals berth, setting up a virtual knockout clash for the first championship seat against AEP-Cabstars on Friday, also at the San Juan Arena.

“Very emotional siya for me kasi finally, after how many seasons na almost there kami lagi, finally eto na. Na-break na namin ‘yung sumpa kumbaga,” said head coach Sydney Calderon.

“Sabi ko sa kanila, forget about the eliminations kasi kapag nasa semifinals na nandoon na ‘yung totoong laban and we’re only given one chance sa semifinals na makalaban namin sila, so bigay na lahat,” Calderon added.

But this triumph wasn’t handed – it was wrestled from the grip of a team that had dominated the tournament from start to the end of the prelims.

Vince Imperial orchestrated the Savouge attack with poise, keeping the King Crunchers’ defense guessing—especially in the decisive fifth set—finishing with 25 excellent sets and seven points, while also fueling a balanced offensive effort that produced six double-digit scorers.

Calado top scored with 14 points, while Torres finished with 13 points in the two-hour, five-minute win. Caritativo and Louie Ramirez, who came off the bench in the fifth, tallied 12 points apiece.

JP Bugaoan recorded six of the team’s 14 kill blocks to finish with 11 points. Joeven Dela Vega added 10 points to round out the Spin Doctors’ double-digit scorers, while Rikko Marmeto anchored the defense with 32 excellent receptions and seven digs.

Meanwhile, Garcia exploded for 29 points as the King Crunchers, who had looked invincible after sweeping the elimination round, finally showed cracks in their armor in a rare setback.

Gupiteo scored 18 points, while Noel Kampton finished with 16 points and 21 excellent receptions in their first loss of the tournament organized by Sports Vision and backed by Alpha Insurance, ArenaPlus, Black Mamba, and Premiere EMS.

Adrian Villados tossed 30 excellent sets, while middle blockers Poy Colinares and Lloyd Josafat each tallied 10 points.

In a match defined by resilience, belief and fearless execution under pressure, Savouge didn’t just pull off an upset.

It may have announced the arrival of a new powerhouse.