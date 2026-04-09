VP Sara Duterte warns: Beware of messaging scams

Vice President Sara Duterte has stressed that she will never ask the public for financial favors, as she warned against individuals posing as her on a messaging platform and urged everyone to avoid engaging with suspicious messages.

Duterte issued a statement on Wednesday, April 8, informing the public that some individuals are claiming to be her on a messaging platform.

She urged the public to refrain from engaging if they receive such suspicious messages and reminded them not to share personal information or send money.

“Kung makatanggap man ng kahina-hinalang mensahe, lalong-lalo na sa mga nagpapakilala bilang ako, tandaan: huwag makipag-ugnayan, magbigay ng personal na impormasyon, at lalong-lalo na huwag magpadala ng pera,” Duterte said.

She reiterated: “Ako ay hinding-hindi humihingi ng anumang pabor, pinansyal man o hindi, sa publiko.”

Duterte further reminded the public to remain vigilant against exploitative and deceitful individuals who take advantage of others, especially amid ongoing challenges. (Betheena Unite)