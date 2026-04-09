Dynasty or payback?: Benilde, Letran clash for all the marbles

Games Friday

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Manila)

Men’s finals Game 3

12 noon – Benilde vs Mapua (series tied at 1-1)

Women’s finals Game 3

3 p.m. – Benilde vs Letran (series tied at 1-1)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

It is now or never.

For one last time in their Finals trilogy, reigning champion College of St. Benilde and Letran duke it out for the NCAA crown in Game 3 of the Season 101 women’s volleyball finale at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila Friday, April 10.

Both finalists share the same ultimate goal – winning the championship – but their motivations diverge with the Lady Blazers chasing a rare five-peat to extend their dynasty, while the Lady Knights are driven by their desire to redeem themselves after being frustrated the past two seasons.

Not only that, the Lady Knights are aching to end 27 years of title drought.So expect the match set 3 p.m. to be as intense and explosive like in Game 2. Well, make it dramatic, too.

In what could be a perfect appetizer, CSB and Mapua also tangle in a rubber match for the men’s diadem at 12 noon.

Spearheaded by newly-minted Most Valuable Player Zam Nolasco, the Taft-based squad forged the decider after a 25-18, 25-21, 27-25 Game 2 victory on Wednesday to spoil Letran’s celebration.

If CSB emerges triumphant, it could be a perfect season not only for Nolasco, who also named as Best Middle Block, but also for her other teammates like Cam Bartolome (Rookie of the Year), Shekinah Lleses (Best Outside Spiker), and Chenae Basarte (Best Setter).

But the biggest prize? They will join the elite club that won five straight seasons in the country’s oldest collegiate league. Only Letran and San Sebastian have so far achieved the feat.

Out to lead Letran back to the Promised Land are Best Opposite Spiker Judiel Nitura and Best Libero Lara Mae Silva, with support likely to come from Vanessa Sarie, Verenicce Colendra, and Gia Maquilang.

Meanwhile, the Blazing Spikers, who are led by Best Outside Spiker Rocky Motol and Best Opposite Spiker Reymark Betco, try to replicate their stellar five-set Game 2 win against the Barbie San Andres-powered Cardinals in their own title series.

With both schools aiming to return to the apex of the men’s division, expect Benilde and Mapua to pour it all on the taraflex, where Betco, who erupted for 33 points in their last outing, and San Andres are set to collide.

Benilde triumphed in Season 92 (2017), while Mapua’s most recent was in Season 77 or in 2002.