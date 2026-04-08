From ring to diamond field: Manny Pacquiao delivers ceremonial first pitch with ease at Yankees game

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao made his US return doubly memorable after gracing another major sporting event, throwing the ceremonial first pitch to mark the start of the game between the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics in the Major League Baseball on Wednesday, April 8 (Philippine time).

From the boxing ring to the baseball diamond field, the 47-year-old Pacquiao looked at ease – he played the sport during his elementary days – throwing the ball to New York Yankee catcher JC Escarra that had the crowd roaring in approval at the Yankee Stadium that saw the host prevailing, 5-3.

“That was good, for the longest time I was [able to throw] with the last time was way back when I was elementary,” said the only 8-time world champion in an interview with YES Network.

The 5-foot-5 prized fighter also stressed his much-awaited rematch against flamboyant pug Floyd Mayweather will go through – no matter what as both pugilists signed the contract and received their advance, according to Pacquiao – in September.

This wasn’t the first time Pacquiao walked into professional games this week as he also watched California-based teams in the likes of the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome, the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena, and the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

More than a decade ago, the Filipino boxing pride and former senator had also made the first ceremonial pitch for the LA Dodgers.

Pacquiao was honored during each of his visits.

Pacquaio, a two-time pound-for-pound boxer by the Ring Magazine, flew to the US last week in time for his eldest son Jimuel’s second pro fight. The younger Pacquiao emerged triumphant via a second-round knockout win over American Darrick Gates last weekend.